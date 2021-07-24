Zacks: Analysts Expect Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Brokerages expect Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) to report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.01). Iridium Communications posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Iridium Communications.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $149.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.53 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Leon Anthony Frazier bought 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.26 per share, with a total value of $96,876.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,480.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iridium Communications stock opened at $40.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.04. Iridium Communications has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $54.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -408.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iridium Communications (IRDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.