Brokerages Expect New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) to Post $0.11 EPS

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) to announce earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. New York Mortgage Trust reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for New York Mortgage Trust.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 97.46%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NYMT. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.45.

Shares of NYMT opened at $4.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.52. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $4.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.78%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth $45,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth $46,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth $52,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.