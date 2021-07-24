Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 63,020 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 39.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,020 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.15% of Post worth $10,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wallace Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Post by 7.8% in the first quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Post by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Post by 2.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,970,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,341,000 after acquiring an additional 39,190 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Post by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,505,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,046,000 after buying an additional 176,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Post by 10.7% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,479,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,459,000 after buying an additional 143,211 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Post alerts:

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $104.16 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.38 and a 52 week high of $117.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.16.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). Post had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on POST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. boosted their price target on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Post from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.