Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 739,441 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,207 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $11,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 94,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 64,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 30,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 148,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 7,487 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 42,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

VIAV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $16.42 on Friday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.36 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $42,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 211,655 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,932.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,236 shares in the company, valued at $9,646,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,485,372. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

