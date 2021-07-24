Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,291 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.12% of Dolby Laboratories worth $12,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 327,417 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $306,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total value of $2,988,843.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $2,933,328.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,832 shares of company stock worth $8,849,313 over the last quarter. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $97.92 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $104.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $319.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.