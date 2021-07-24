Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Reduces Stock Holdings in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its holdings in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,553 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $13,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Terminix Global by 23.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Terminix Global by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Terminix Global by 0.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Terminix Global by 11.2% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Terminix Global by 4.5% during the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter.

TMX opened at $53.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.79. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.18 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.47.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.26 million. Terminix Global had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

About Terminix Global

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

