Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Lowers Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $14,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JBHT. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,980,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Running Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 38,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 436,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,330,000 after buying an additional 18,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $167.25 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.22 and a 12-month high of $183.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.89. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.02.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

In related news, Director Gary Charles George sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.29, for a total value of $911,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,415 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,480.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $619,647.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,127.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,605 shares of company stock valued at $3,937,448. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

