Critical Review: NETSTREIT (NTST) versus The Competition

NETSTREIT (NYSE: NTST) is one of 284 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare NETSTREIT to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

NETSTREIT pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. NETSTREIT pays out 115.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.2% and pay out 71.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. NETSTREIT has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. NETSTREIT lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

This table compares NETSTREIT and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NETSTREIT $33.73 million $730,000.00 36.81 NETSTREIT Competitors $734.61 million $18.76 million 18.79

NETSTREIT’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than NETSTREIT. NETSTREIT is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.9% of NETSTREIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.6% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of NETSTREIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NETSTREIT and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NETSTREIT N/A N/A N/A NETSTREIT Competitors 9.23% 1.36% 1.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NETSTREIT and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NETSTREIT 0 1 10 0 2.91 NETSTREIT Competitors 3413 13637 13314 314 2.34

NETSTREIT presently has a consensus price target of $22.40, suggesting a potential downside of 11.81%. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential downside of 1.26%. Given NETSTREIT’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NETSTREIT has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

NETSTREIT competitors beat NETSTREIT on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets. Led by a management team of seasoned commercial real estate executives, NETSTREIT's strategy is to create the highest quality net lease retail portfolio in the country with the goal of generating consistent cash flows and dividends for its investors.

