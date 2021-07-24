Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM) Receives €65.35 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €67.15 ($79.00).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Nemetschek in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Nemetschek in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Nemetschek in a research note on Friday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of Nemetschek stock opened at €73.00 ($85.88) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion and a PE ratio of 81.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €63.21. Nemetschek has a 12-month low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a 12-month high of €72.14 ($84.87).

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

