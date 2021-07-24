Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Upgraded to Overweight at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Watsco (NYSE:WSO) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Stephens currently has $350.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $300.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Watsco from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Watsco currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $274.67.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $295.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $286.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 0.78. Watsco has a fifty-two week low of $216.25 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.56. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Watsco will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.27%.

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total value of $1,617,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Watsco in the first quarter worth $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Watsco by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 14.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

