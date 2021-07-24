Brokerages Expect Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the lowest is ($0.53). Iovance Biotherapeutics reported earnings of ($0.47) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.17) to ($1.88). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($2.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 7.1% during the first quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 8,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.6% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IOVA opened at $23.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 0.89. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $54.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.83.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

