Nuggets Trading Down 5.9% Over Last 7 Days (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. Over the last seven days, Nuggets has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. Nuggets has a market capitalization of $899,319.50 and $3,271.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nuggets coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00040044 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00109555 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.12 or 0.00139041 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,952.15 or 1.00194089 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $303.16 or 0.00894640 BTC.

Nuggets Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life

Nuggets Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

