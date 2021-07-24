Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.20-2.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55-1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion.Landstar System also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $2.200-$2.300 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Landstar System from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stephens lowered shares of Landstar System from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Landstar System has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.77.

Get Landstar System alerts:

LSTR opened at $152.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.86. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $119.51 and a fifty-two week high of $182.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 15.88%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.