State of Wisconsin Investment Board Increases Stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.17% of XPO Logistics worth $23,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 251,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,011,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in XPO Logistics by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 501,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $143.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.90. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.21 and a 52 week high of $153.45. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 109.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

XPO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $136.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.96.

In other XPO Logistics news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 72,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,752,864.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,480,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,612,993. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,873,891.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,395,725 shares of company stock worth $458,515,206 over the last 90 days. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

