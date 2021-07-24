11,646 Shares in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Purchased by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in SciPlay by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 114,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in SciPlay in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SciPlay in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SciPlay by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in SciPlay by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCPL. Stifel Nicolaus cut SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut SciPlay to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum cut SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist cut SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.19.

SCPL stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.91. SciPlay Co. has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $21.74.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $151.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.62 million. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 5.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SciPlay Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

