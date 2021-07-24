Morgan Stanley Sells 390,372 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,588,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390,372 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cerner were worth $257,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 850,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,771,000 after purchasing an additional 18,684 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 15,229 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 697,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,737,000 after purchasing an additional 114,417 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cerner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.31.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at $299,146.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Cerner stock opened at $78.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $66.75 and a 1-year high of $84.20. The stock has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.88.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.92%.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

