Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 4,265 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 672.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $51.96 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.53 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.57.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

