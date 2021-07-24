Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Has $519,000 Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,994,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $945,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,438 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,807,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,361,000 after buying an additional 1,103,502 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth $120,432,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 4.4% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,704,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,860,000 after buying an additional 366,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 3.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,682,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,669,000 after buying an additional 252,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NLY shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

NYSE NLY opened at $8.39 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $9.64. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.05.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 184.57% and a return on equity of 14.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.49%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

