Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Sells 313 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $206.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $558.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.97. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $198.26 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CLSA reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $288.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.90.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

