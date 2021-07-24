Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. One Day In July LLC grew its stake in The Clorox by 3.3% during the first quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in The Clorox by 4.5% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Clorox by 2.1% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in The Clorox by 53.2% during the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in The Clorox by 2.6% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLX opened at $184.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.58. The company has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $170.50 and a 52 week high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CLX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.33.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

