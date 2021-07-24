Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Sells 113 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6,100.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,610,000. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $414.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $388.04. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $276.39 and a 12 month high of $415.15.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

