Airports of Thailand Public (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Stock Price Up 7%

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY)’s share price rose 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.68 and last traded at $18.68. Approximately 1,212 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 2,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.46.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Airports of Thailand Public from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.09.

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited engages in developing, managing, and operating international airports in Thailand. The company operates through Airport Business, Hotel Business, Ground Aviation Services, and Security Business segments. It operates six international airports, including Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Hat Yai, Phuket, and Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai airports.

