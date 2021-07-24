The Scottish American Investment (LON:SAIN) Stock Price Down 0.8%

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN)’s stock price traded down 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 506 ($6.61) and last traded at GBX 508 ($6.64). 135,815 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 251,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 512 ($6.69).

The stock has a market cap of £877.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 493.58.

Get The Scottish American Investment alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from The Scottish American Investment’s previous dividend of $3.00. The Scottish American Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 21.66%.

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for The Scottish American Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scottish American Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.