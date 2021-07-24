Inchcape (OTCMKTS:INCPY) Trading 0.1% Higher

Inchcape plc (OTCMKTS:INCPY) shares shot up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.51 and last traded at $11.51. 106 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.05.

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

