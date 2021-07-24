Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.02

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.02 and last traded at $36.35, with a volume of 31947 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.47.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bunzl from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.64.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.2182 dividend. This is an increase from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $0.68. This represents a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.92%.

Bunzl Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BZLFY)

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

