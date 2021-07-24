Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings. Arcadia Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.71) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arcadia Biosciences.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.46. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 47.27%. The company had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.85 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RKDA shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ RKDA opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. Arcadia Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 40,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 219.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

