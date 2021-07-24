Brokerages Set Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Target Price at $68.00

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

DWHHF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Deutsche Wohnen to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Warburg Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Monday, April 5th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday.

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

Shares of DWHHF stock opened at $61.00 on Wednesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.61.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.