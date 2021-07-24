Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Receives $41.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BCEI shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $140,222.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,349.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCEI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $2,322,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BCEI opened at $37.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.22. Bonanza Creek Energy has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $50.98.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $74.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.45 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 10.72%. Analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.28%.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

