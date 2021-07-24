Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Raised to C at TheStreet

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Scholastic stock opened at $33.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.97 and a beta of 0.97. Scholastic has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $40.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.07.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.37. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Scholastic by 93.1% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 205,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 98,997 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Scholastic by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 18,610 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Scholastic by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 261,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after acquiring an additional 22,777 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Scholastic by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after acquiring an additional 22,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Scholastic by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.