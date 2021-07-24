Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.00 EPS

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. Pool updated its FY 2021 guidance to $13.460-$13.960 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $13.46-13.96 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $462.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $447.85. Pool has a 52-week low of $285.92 and a 52-week high of $478.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Get Pool alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.00%.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total value of $7,324,789.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,120,444.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total transaction of $5,164,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,487 shares in the company, valued at $39,865,533.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,711 shares of company stock worth $21,757,571. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on POOL. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.14.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.