Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 133.26% and a net margin of 1.25%.

Shares of TZOO opened at $15.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Travelzoo has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $19.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.04.

In other news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 9,500 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $167,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,349 shares in the company, valued at $907,850.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Su sold 12,186 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $189,492.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 100,805 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,788 and sold 51,686 shares valued at $861,152. Company insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Travelzoo stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.19% of Travelzoo worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 31.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TZOO shares. Noble Financial raised Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Travelzoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

