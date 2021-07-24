Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.90

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.90 and traded as high as C$9.93. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$9.87, with a volume of 67,356 shares traded.

INO.UN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$321.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.41.

In other news, Director Vesal Michael Missaghie sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.03, for a total transaction of C$130,390.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,239 shares in the company, valued at C$905,097.17. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $270,765.

About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN)

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

