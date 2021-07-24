George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $96.74

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.74 and traded as high as $97.97. George Weston shares last traded at $97.97, with a volume of 103 shares.

WNGRF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Desjardins boosted their target price on George Weston from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC upped their price objective on George Weston from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on George Weston from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. George Weston has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 0.58%.

About George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

