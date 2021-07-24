Morgan Stanley Purchases 569,192 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 22.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,105,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 569,192 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $295,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 9.6% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 8.3% in the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.9% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 4.4% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DFS opened at $123.01 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $48.36 and a 12 month high of $127.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 36.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.74.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $443,469.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,810.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $1,059,811.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,564.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

