Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $220.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $167.57 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.37. The firm has a market cap of $146.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities upped their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.05.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

