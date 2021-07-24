Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.67.

SQM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 164,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after buying an additional 35,471 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at $902,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after buying an additional 25,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 738.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 30,592 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SQM stock opened at $47.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.06. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $60.74.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $528.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.95 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

