Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$38.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OVV shares. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$42.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$35.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of C$9.07 and a 12-month high of C$40.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.67.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.98 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.24%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.