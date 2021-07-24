Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SNAP. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.26.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $77.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.87. Snap has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $79.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market cap of $122.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.88 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 35.69%. The business had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 213,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $14,937,016.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,996,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,550,703.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 15,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $889,043.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,207,758 shares of company stock valued at $261,476,395 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

