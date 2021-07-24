JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates $300.00 Price Target for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $300.00 target price on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $378.00 target price (up from $310.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $302.96.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $289.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $289.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $263.60.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,369,178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865,366 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 43.1% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,829,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168,906 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5,330.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,196 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14,603.6% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,044,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.