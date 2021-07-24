RBB Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:RBB)

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.

RBB Bancorp has increased its dividend by 312.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

Shares of RBB stock opened at $23.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. RBB Bancorp has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $25.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.90. The company has a market capitalization of $461.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.93.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $35.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Richard Morris sold 9,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $202,070.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,463 shares in the company, valued at $489,438.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RBB Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.