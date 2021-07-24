RBB Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:RBB)

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.
RBB Bancorp has increased its dividend by 312.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of RBB stock opened at $23.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. RBB Bancorp has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $25.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.90. The company has a market capitalization of $461.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.93.
In related news, EVP David Richard Morris sold 9,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $202,070.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,463 shares in the company, valued at $489,438.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RBB Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.88.
RBB Bancorp Company Profile
RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
