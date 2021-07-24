The Gorman-Rupp Company Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:GRC)

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

The Gorman-Rupp has increased its dividend payment by 25.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

NYSE GRC opened at $34.99 on Friday. The Gorman-Rupp has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $37.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.94 million, a PE ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.16.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 7.83%.

Separately, TheStreet raised The Gorman-Rupp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

The Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

