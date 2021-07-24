Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Bought by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,209,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,418 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $69,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 7.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 2.8% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $63.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.84 and a beta of 1.92. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.62 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. Denali Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

DNLI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.88.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 37,957 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $2,282,354.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total value of $103,541.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,138 shares of company stock worth $12,215,237 in the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

