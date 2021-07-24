Bamco Inc. NY Grows Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,860,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 51,534 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $54,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTO. FIL Ltd grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,212,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,503,000 after buying an additional 779,923 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 18,113 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 74,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZTO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of ZTO stock opened at $28.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.23. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $26.44 and a 1 year high of $38.96.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 15.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

