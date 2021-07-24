Bamco Inc. NY Sells 32,900 Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its stake in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 611,753 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 32,900 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $40,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 941,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,111,000 after purchasing an additional 41,408 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the first quarter valued at $14,784,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 195.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 50,107 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 158,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after purchasing an additional 39,311 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 17,333 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAR opened at $64.26 on Friday. PAR Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $29.47 and a 52-week high of $90.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 5.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.09.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.15). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $54.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.08 million. On average, analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAR. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. PAR Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

PAR Technology Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

