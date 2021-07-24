Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,881 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.21% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $61,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moab Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter worth about $1,416,000. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.7% in the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 65.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 255,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter worth about $6,288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Shares of WLTW opened at $226.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $179.31 and a 12 month high of $271.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. reduced their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.11.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.