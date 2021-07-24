Bamco Inc. NY Buys 24,056 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,056 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in American Tower were worth $44,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 5,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $883,000. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.73.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $285.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $267.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $285.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total value of $28,311.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,712 shares of company stock valued at $17,341,058. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

