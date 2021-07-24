Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Trading Down 1.7% Over Last 7 Days

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 24th. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be purchased for approximately $49.25 or 0.00145436 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market capitalization of $26.73 million and approximately $24,594.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00040416 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00104037 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.15 or 0.00139242 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,846.46 or 0.99958006 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.87 or 0.00900380 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 542,699 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

