Barclays Raises Herc (NYSE:HRI) Price Target to $135.00

Herc (NYSE:HRI) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HRI. KeyCorp upped their target price on Herc from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herc from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Herc currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Get Herc alerts:

Shares of NYSE HRI opened at $117.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.45. Herc has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $120.88.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $490.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.93 million. Herc had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Herc will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $2,759,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,633,597.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 7,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $861,111.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,067,818 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Herc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Herc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Herc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Herc by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Herc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.