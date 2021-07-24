Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.40.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $79.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.35. Avis Budget Group has a 52-week low of $24.44 and a 52-week high of $95.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.71.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.92. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.40) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $480,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,020.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees purchased 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.39 per share, for a total transaction of $5,001,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 30.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

