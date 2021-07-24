Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.20.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNSE shares. Oppenheimer lowered Sensei Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. cut their target price on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered Sensei Biotherapeutics to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

SNSE stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.12 million and a PE ratio of -0.60.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.12). Equities research analysts anticipate that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $376,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $10,063,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $668,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $1,647,000. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

